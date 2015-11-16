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Jairo Alzate
jairoalzate
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selective of fuzzy caterpillar
Hairy caterpillar on a twig
A map marker
El Salado, Envigado, Colombia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
natural
light
color
insect
macro
wilderness
bug
caterpillar
small
worm
straw
closeup
close
twig
colombia
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