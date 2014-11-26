Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Doug Robichaud
killer_dogma
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of water dew
Sunset meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
fall
light
grass
vintage
grey
plants
silhouette
blur
motion blur
golden
explore
blurry
depth of field
greenry
selective focus
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20