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selective focus photography of vehicle headlight
white vintage car
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
vintage
mercedes
vehicle
lamp
bokeh
old
automobile
drive
benz
detail
light
singapore
mirror
headlight
car mirror
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