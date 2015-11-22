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mariashanina
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selective focus photography of two green-and-purple flowers in glass jars
Dalias in jars
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
plant
wood
grey
bouquet
table
glass
blossom
plate
vase
mug
decor
decoration
jar
bloom
house plant
mason jar
twine
centerpiece
4K images
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