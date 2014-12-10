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Malgorzata Frej
fleetingday
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selective focus photography of trees
Wintery walk in the woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 10, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
sun
snow
trees
grey
yellow
ice
woods
cold
january
frost
scene
pine
frozen
snowy
season
sun shine
covered
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