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selective focus photography of tree trunk on daytime
Mossy Tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
light
leaves
focus
brown
moss
perspective
golden
vertical
vegetation
bark
closeup
tree canopy
golden light
close-up
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