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Timothy Muza
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selective focus photography of person pointing at tablet computer
Using a touchscreen
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
computer
hand
sales
mobile
blur
bokeh
monitor
old
sale
choice
nail
nail polish
closeup
finger pointing
select
blurry lights
touchscreen
near
monitor screen
Royalty-free images
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