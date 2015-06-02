Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Grant McCurdy
gmccurdy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of maple tree
Minimal red leaves on white
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
natural
trees
leaves
leaf
silhouette
perspective
maple tree
maple
maple leaves
red leaves
red maple
herbst
wallpaper
background
flower
japan
plant
red
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20