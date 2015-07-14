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selective focus photography of lit paper lanterns
line of lanterns
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
black
paper
white
orange
lighting
lightning
lights
chinese
asian
lantern
lanterns
lamp
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