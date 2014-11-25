Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Simeon Muller
simeonmuller
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of gray tombstone cross
Cemetery During The Day
A map marker
Waverley Cemetery, Sydney, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
light
cloud
blue sky
focus
shadow
death
silhouette
gray
sunny
graveyard
cemetery
flare
tombstone
cemetary
sunburst
australia
sydney
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20