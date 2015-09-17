Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mark Daynes
markdaynes
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of buddha bust decor
Two faces of Buddha
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
face
gold
happy
buddha
smile
statue
bokeh
faces
lights
sculpture
asia
emotions
content
laughing
laughter
budda
dimples
head
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20