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Filip Cernak
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selective focus photography of brown grass
Bleak blades of grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
plant
grass
leaves
plants
blur
bokeh
blurry
close-up
selective focus
light
sunlight
flora
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