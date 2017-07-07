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Amy Humphries
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selective focus photograph of white flower
White lilac in pale sunlight
A map marker
Clinton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
summer
plant
garden
light
white
grey
shadow
floral
lavender
sunlight
blur
bokeh
branch
new england
cherry blossom
blossom
united states
lilac
flora
High resolution images
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