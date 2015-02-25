Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Chris Davis
mynameischris
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photograph of person standing near building glass curtain
Businessman on the phone
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
city
building
blue
london
grey
corporate
window
glass
reflection
cityscape
windows
lights
sky scraper
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20