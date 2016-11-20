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Paul Green
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selective focus photo of pine cones
Pinecones in a Bowl
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
glass
lights
bowl
festive
decorations
pine cones
pinecones
plant
light
flare
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