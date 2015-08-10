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selective focus photo of person taking photo of trees during daytime
Pics or it didn’t happen
A map marker
Big Woods Lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
phone
apple
trees
iphone
wood
camera
photo
hand
focus
male
scenic
woods
grid
looking
forest floor
cellphone
showing
computer
plant
Historical images
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