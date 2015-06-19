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Tim Breeze
tim_breeze
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selective focus photo green leaf plant
Thistle in close-up
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
plant
blur
bokeh
greenery
macro
thistle
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