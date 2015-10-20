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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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selective focus of purple leaf plant
Blood red maple leaves
A map marker
New Forest National Park, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
fall
purple
leaves
leaf
brown
autumn leaves
woods
maple leaf
woodland
leafs
maple
red leaves
japanese maple
acer
united kingdom
new forest national park
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