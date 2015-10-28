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Redd Francisco
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selective focus of gray bird on branch
Owl in the branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
bird
outdoor
snow
natural
plant
light
trees
wildlife
grey
agriculture
leaf
environment
woods
wilderness
branch
branches
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