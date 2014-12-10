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Josefa Holland-Merten
hollandmerten
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school of fish
Shoal of fish in the sea
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Published on
December 10, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
fish
light
grey
underwater
reflection
pond
motion
ripple
swim
reflections
surface
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