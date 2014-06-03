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Jake Givens
jakegivens
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scenery of grass and trees
Grass and morning sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A57
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
green
outdoor
trees
grass
meditation
field
park
romantic
focus
sunlight
macro
sun rays
flare
blurred sunset
cut grass
blurry trees
wallpaper
background
summer
Backgrounds
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