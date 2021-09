Jupiter, taken with a hand-held NIKON P1000. 43 photos stacked in photoshop (September 2, 2020) A few of the moons are visible, though the alignment of some of the 43 images was out a few pixels because they are not point sources but small blobs. But, a real hand-held picture taken from the middle of a brightly lit city. I didn't need to go to a dark-sky reserve.