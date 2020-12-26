Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Алсу Вершинина
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 26, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
Brown Backgrounds
Christmas Tree Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
ornament
pine
conifer
spruce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
6,767 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
winter
265 photos
· Curated by Katie Will
Winter Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
Christmas Traditions
852 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures