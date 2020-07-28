Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Leutenbach (Lkr. Forchh.) Ort, Leutenbach, Deutschland
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Catholic religious symbol: Maria - mother of god
Related tags
leutenbach (lkr. forchh.) ort
leutenbach
deutschland
God Images & Pictures
grace
hold
hope
hopeful
male
man
plead
prayer
spirit
ask
church
clasp
confession
faithful
fingers
guidance
Free pictures
Related collections
Catholic
99 photos
· Curated by LARISSA GABRIELLE CAVALCANTE
catholic
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Core Image Set
121 photos
· Curated by Julia Holloway
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
catholic
210 photos
· Curated by Theodora .
catholic
human
statue