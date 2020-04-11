Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Soyoung Han
@soflightsto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gyeongbokgung
Published
on
April 12, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., GR II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gyeongbokgung, The Korean traditional castle
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
gyeongbokgung
korea
서울
traditional
palace
정궁
법궁
경복궁
building
architecture
temple
pagoda
shrine
worship
roof
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
hanok
21 photos
· Curated by KIBOCK DO
hanok
south korea
architecture
korea swag
135 photos
· Curated by soobin park
korea
building
seoul
south korea's fave wishlist
88 photos
· Curated by Lala Krista
south
korea
building