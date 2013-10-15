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Charlie Foster
charliefoster
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Rows of chairs in an auditorium
Auditorium aisle
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
school
classroom
room
gold
learning
yellow
brown
windows
theatre
audience
theater
macro
perspective
class
lecture
chairs
seats
linear
benches
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