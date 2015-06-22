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Patrick Fore
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round brown and black cut tree
Tree trunk circles
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
wood
grey
ring
wood background
wood wallpaper
tree rings
log
trunk
tree ring
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