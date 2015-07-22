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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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rocky mountain under star at night
Stars Hills Las Vegas
A map marker
Las Vegas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
blue
mountains
night sky
night
light
desert
stars
scenery
star
rock
scenic
mountain range
glow
scene
long exposure
las vegas
united states
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