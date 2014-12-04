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Paula Borowska
paulaborowska
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roaring tiger inside zoo during daytime
Tiger held in captivity
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
tiger
wildlife
jungle
zoo
fence
mammal
wild
fur
hunter
cage
stripe
carnivore
striped background
roar
feline
striped
portraite
captivity
4K images
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