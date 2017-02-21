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Clay Banks
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road near buildings
Freedom Parkway, Atlanta GA
A map marker
Atlanta, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
buildings
traffic
lights
long exposure
building
road
urban
bridge
highway
atlanta
united states
asphalt
freeway
tarmac
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