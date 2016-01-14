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Mike Petrucci
mikepetrucci
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red Park light signage on gray concrete building
Neon park sign
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
dark
new york
night
street
grey
new york city
urban
lifestyle
apartment
windows
nyc
sign
lights
typography
glow
type
unit
tenement
Backgrounds
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