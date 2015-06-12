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Peter Miranda
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red and gray bicycle parked near black chalkboard with menu writing selective focus photography
Cafe menu
A map marker
Acland Street, St Kilda, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
people
cafe
street
bike
focus
environment
bicycle
drink
beige
sign
bokeh
eat
vibe
australia
st kilda
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