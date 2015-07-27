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red and black motor scooter on open field under clear blue sky
Caltagirone Vespa
A map marker
Caltagirone, Italy
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Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
love
italy
grass
red
motorcycle
retro
old
country
sicily
sticker
scooter
motor
you
italia
vespa
the beatles
hipster
motor scooter
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