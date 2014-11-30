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Paweł Wojciechowski
pawelwojciechowski
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rectangular brown wooden table with wine glass
Dinner at a bistro
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
restaurant
light
interior
still life
table
glass
shadow
sunlight
glasses
beige
meal
wine glass
shadows
contrast
stone wall
chairs
bistro
tables
setting
HDR images
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