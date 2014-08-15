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Glen Carrie
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raspberries on white ceramic mug with saucer
Raspberries in a cup
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, GT-I9500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
light
fruit
white
red
wood
fruits
strawberry
dessert
grain
strawberries
wood table
raspberry
wooden table
raspberries
daylight
delicious
white cup
saucer
health
HD Wallpapers
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