Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A beautiful idol of Maa Durga at a workshop in Mumbai
Related tags
india
mumbai
statue
festival
maharashtra
hindu
Celebration Images
temple
puja
durga
worship
navratri
crowd
People Images & Pictures
culture
tradition
deity
devi
navratra
workshop
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Geometry
115 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images