Les Jardins D'Etretat (The gardens of Étretat) is a magical place on the Amont Cliffs in the Upper Normandy, France with an exceptional view. At the end of the 19th century these gardens were called Villa Roxelane and belonged to Madame Thebault, a famous French actress. She was a good friend of Claude Monet who came regularly to Étretat to paint. He inspired Madame Thebault to create an avant-garde garden in this idyllic spot on the clifftop.