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Lori Hoeck
lh
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purple petaled flower
Blooming thistle
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
pink
purple
field
floral
outdoors
greenery
petal
magenta
thistle
thistles
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