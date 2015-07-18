Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Verne Ho
verneho
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Princess of Wales theater signage during nighttime
Princess of Wales Theatre
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
night
light
grey
urban
cinema
theatre
sign
lights
outdoors
theater
evening
symmetry
modern design
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20