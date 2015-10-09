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Jimmy Chang
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photography of trees and stairs during daytime
Stepping stone staircase
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
light
grey
hiking
run
sunlight
steps
outdoors
walk
forrest
hike
explore
stones
hidden
walkway
fir tree
runnning
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