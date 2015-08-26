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Jordan McQueen
jordanfmcqueen
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photography of trees
Glacier Point golden hour
A map marker
Glacier Point, Yosemite Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
sunrise
sun
shadow
sunshine
silhouette
outdoors
yosemite
dawn
wilderness
woodland
pine
peak
summit
mountian
wallpaper
background
plant
light
HD Wallpapers
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