Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
尧智 林
gundam
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Nature
,
Street Photography
,
Travel
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photography of lighted buildings reflecting on water
我晚上入夜后在南江滨拍摄 让我感觉很美
A map marker
南江浜公園, Fuzhou, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 80D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
night
light
china
buildings
reflection
cityscape
street photography
skyscraper
indigo
fuzhou
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20