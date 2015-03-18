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Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
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photography of indoor bar restaurant
monochrome inside restaurant
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
blue
restaurant
cafe
wood
grey
interior
window
bar
empty
shelf
counter
stool
shelves
countertop
stools
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