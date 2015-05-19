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Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
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photography of hallway
Interior Circles and Lines
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
space
light
grey
industrial
path
metal
government
clean
geometric
spaceship
perspective
tunnel
underground
round
wide
hazard
walkway
hoover dam
space travel
4K images
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