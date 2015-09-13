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Olia Gozha
olia
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photo of yellow common sunflower
Elegant sunflower
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
flower wallpaper
beauty
white
grey
sunflower
alone
yellow
indoor
sunflower wallpaper
flower background
macro
bright
sunny
one
stem
sunflower background
pollen
solo
HDR images
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