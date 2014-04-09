Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
André Robillard
arsphtgrph
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of white and green steel tank
Silos at factory
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
clouds
plant
factory
buildings
fabric
industrial
industry
oil
machine
production
chemical
rust
skies
machines
polution
oil tank
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20