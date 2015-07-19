Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Will Langenberg
wlangenberg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of two person walking above the hill with green leaf plants
Hikers on a steep slope
A map marker
Los Padres National Forest, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
green
plant
grass
grey
hiking
walking
fog
california
hills
hill
hike
trail
cloudy
hiker
slope
ridge
cliffside
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20