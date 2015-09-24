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Ales Krivec
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photo of lake with sun
Bright Moon Zelenci
A map marker
Zelenci, Slovenia
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
moon
blue
green
mountains
sun
night
stars
grey
lake
star
reflection
sunlight
mountain range
bright
moonlight
filter
slovenia
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