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Philipp Henzler
philipphenzler
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photo of gray concrete buildings
New York Beauty
A map marker
Manhatten, NY, New York, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
ultrawide wallpaper
new york city wallpaper
dual monitor wallpaper
grey
new york city
buildings
urban
triple monitor wallpaper
cityscape
dual screen wallpaper
skyscraper
nyc
dawn
empire state building
manhattan
panorama
Royalty-free images
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