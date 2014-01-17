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Hartmut Tobies
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photo of empty hallway
Heavy arches in a corridor
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
architecture
light
church
brown
lonely
peaceful
gothic
cathedral
mood
arcade
quiet
hallway
rustic
architectural
monastery
arches
dim
cloister
PNG images
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